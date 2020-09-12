4,227 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,775,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in NVR by 35.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,047.27 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,318.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,014.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3,351.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
