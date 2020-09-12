4,227 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,775,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in NVR by 35.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,047.27 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,318.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,014.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3,351.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.