3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of DDD opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $645.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

