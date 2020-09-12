3,294 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $137.64 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

