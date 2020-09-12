2,906 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 137.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Masimo by 98.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Masimo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $214.06 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $140.16 and a one year high of $258.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.63.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

