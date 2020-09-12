27,988 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 320,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $19.92 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

