278,029 Shares in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 278,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.67% of Shake Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $592,415.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,377,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,957 shares of company stock worth $8,382,966. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $65.36 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $104.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.59.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

