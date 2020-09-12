27,698 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 512.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,195,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,953.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 556,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 542,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.