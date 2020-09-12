20,000 Shares in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.