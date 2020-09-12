2,000 Shares in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $853,335. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,349 shares of company stock valued at $149,672. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Provention Bio stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Provention Bio Inc has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

