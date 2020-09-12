17,500 Shares in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $39.23 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

