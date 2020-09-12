13,881 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 30.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

MHI stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust news, Treasurer Mark Edward Bradley sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $67,105.80.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.