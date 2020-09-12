1,355,082 Shares in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,355,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Shares of CHX opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 3.39. ChampionX Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

