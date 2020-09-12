$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.