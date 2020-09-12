-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.48). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 630%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXTN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.