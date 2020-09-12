-$0.22 EPS Expected for Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pulmatrix.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 143.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.