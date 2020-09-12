$0.06 EPS Expected for inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for inTest.

Separately, Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of inTest in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTT opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. inTest has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

