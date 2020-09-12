$0.06 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

