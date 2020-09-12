-$0.05 EPS Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Mobileiron stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

