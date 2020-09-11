Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZGNX. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.70.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Zogenix by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zogenix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zogenix by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

