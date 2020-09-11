Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

ZBH opened at $138.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

