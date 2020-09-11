Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Buy

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on SPX in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. Analysts predict that SPX will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SPX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPX by 48.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPX in the first quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPX by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

