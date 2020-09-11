Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PNFP. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock valued at $561,219. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.