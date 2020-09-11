Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Sell

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

VIOT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

VIOT opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $403.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 22.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 178,173 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 27.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

