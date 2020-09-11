Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Hold

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG have outperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past six months. The company continues to execute restructuring initiatives in order to free resources and invest in profitable areas to serve clients with greater dexterity, improving quality and speed to market. Also, it faces less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Efforts to expand operations by entering partnerships on the back of strong balance sheet position and cost-control efforts might support long-term growth. However, the company’s net interest income remains under pressure due to negative interest rates in the domestic economy. Appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies is a headwind. Also, unsustainable capital-deployment activities keep us apprehensive. Pending litigations can result in higher legal costs, impacting bottom line.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 475.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,056 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in UBS Group by 210.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in UBS Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,556 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,092 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

