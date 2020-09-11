Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.17. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 175.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBC opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

