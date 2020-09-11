Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.11. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

LOW stock opened at $158.33 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.