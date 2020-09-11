Zacks: Brokerages Expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.33). HL Acquisitions reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HL Acquisitions.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. HL Acquisitions has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.48.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

