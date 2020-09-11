Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.91. Target reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

