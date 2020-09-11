Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). HL Acquisitions reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HL Acquisitions.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. HL Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

About HL Acquisitions

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

