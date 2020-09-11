Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,666 shares of company stock worth $10,590,537. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,381,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

