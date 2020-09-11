Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,666 shares of company stock worth $10,590,537. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,381,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

