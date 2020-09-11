Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.25. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. BofA Securities raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 778.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 561,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,468,000 after acquiring an additional 559,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,261,000 after acquiring an additional 529,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

