Zacks: Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

