Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.24. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE:EXR opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,666 shares of company stock worth $10,590,537 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

