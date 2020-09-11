Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,537. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $106,201,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $66,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $51,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 521.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 364,992 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.15. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $118.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

