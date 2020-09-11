Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is ($0.18). Electronic Arts posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,308 shares of company stock valued at $43,745,504. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.77.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

