Yeti (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $58.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Yeti has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,008,064.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,009.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,634 shares of company stock worth $4,214,204. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 248.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 137.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.