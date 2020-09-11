Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YMAB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of YMAB opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $160,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,060. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

