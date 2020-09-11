XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) Now Covered by China International Capital

Stock analysts at China International Capital started coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BEKE opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

