X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Insider Renato Skerlj Sells 5,834 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $46,963.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 75,970 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 873,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 153,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

