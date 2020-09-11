X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Insider Renato Skerlj Sells 5,834 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $46,963.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 75,970 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 873,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 153,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
