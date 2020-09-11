Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WMGI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tim Lanier sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $143,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $453,090. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMGI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the first quarter valued at $811,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

