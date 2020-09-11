Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $59.86 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

