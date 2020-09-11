Wells Fargo & Company Increases Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $102.00

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,337,000 after acquiring an additional 957,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,793,000 after buying an additional 331,792 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 68.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,466,000 after buying an additional 318,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,800,000 after buying an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

