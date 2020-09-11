Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WW. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

WW stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.80. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.13 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 225,475 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $6,802,580.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,077,458 shares in the company, valued at $153,186,907.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 65.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter worth about $276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 43.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

