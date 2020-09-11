Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $320.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.40.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

