WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $102.00 at KeyCorp

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

WEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

WEC opened at $95.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

