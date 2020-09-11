Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €161.50 ($190.00).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €150.96 ($177.60) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €138.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €131.42. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.