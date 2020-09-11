VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,164 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,602 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,637 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in VMware by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,996 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in VMware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,106 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at $36,813,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,822 shares of company stock worth $14,763,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

