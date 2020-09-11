Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Shares of V stock opened at $202.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.74. The company has a market capitalization of $396.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

