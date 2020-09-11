Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of -0.39. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,768,000 after acquiring an additional 703,369 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,665,000 after buying an additional 882,732 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

