Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 3,805 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $114,111.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,805 shares in the company, valued at $713,911.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $238,635.20.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $403,532.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $379,121.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $385,915.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $216,784.40.

On Friday, June 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00.

NYSE:VIR opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

